Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

