Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 116.3% in the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Encore Wire by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.