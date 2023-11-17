Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 949.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at about $25,962,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

