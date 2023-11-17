Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

