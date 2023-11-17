Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,100.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,200 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

