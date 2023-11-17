Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 155 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $274.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average is $266.28.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

