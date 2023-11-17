Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 448 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,652,000 after acquiring an additional 619,551 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $136.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

