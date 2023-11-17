Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 624 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $89,816,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

