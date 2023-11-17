Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 8,117 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

