Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 8,117 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
