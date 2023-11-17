Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.