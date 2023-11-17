Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

View Our Latest Report on CRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,878. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.