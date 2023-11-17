Truvestments Capital LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

