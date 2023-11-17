Truvestments Capital LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 414,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 460,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,797,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.89 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $613.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.