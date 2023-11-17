Truvestments Capital LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

