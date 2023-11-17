Truvestments Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,141.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,083,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $410.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.