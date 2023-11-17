Truvestments Capital LLC Has $210,000 Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

