Truvestments Capital LLC Has $222,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

