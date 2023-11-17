Truvestments Capital LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 213.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

