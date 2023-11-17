Truvestments Capital LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 102.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

