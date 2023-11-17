Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,955 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

