Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.