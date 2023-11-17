Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.
iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
