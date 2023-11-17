Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,331,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

CECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

