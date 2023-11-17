Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 11,446 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sensus Healthcare worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2,200.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 67,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sensus Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,843.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

