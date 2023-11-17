Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,096,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -439.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

