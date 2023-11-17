Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $972.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on WNC

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.