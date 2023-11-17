Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $445.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

