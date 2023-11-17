Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

