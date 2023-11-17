Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 98 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AME opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

