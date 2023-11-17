Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andersons

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $949,089 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.