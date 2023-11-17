Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $161.01 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.72.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.