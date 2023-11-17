Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.8 %

MGY opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

