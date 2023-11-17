Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 937,258 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,401,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,034 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in Permian Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,451,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 122,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

