Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,203,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,453,000 after purchasing an additional 858,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $27.51 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.