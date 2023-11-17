Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 104 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in VMware by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

NYSE VMW opened at $149.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

