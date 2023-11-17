Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.14.

HubSpot stock opened at $464.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.50 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

