Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 158 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $389.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

