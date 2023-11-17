Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 194 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.2 %

BX opened at $103.53 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

