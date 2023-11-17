Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 87,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 22.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.13.

View Our Latest Report on BGS

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.