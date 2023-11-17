Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 243 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,469.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

