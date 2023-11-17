Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 301 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,180 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.