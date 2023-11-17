Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 301 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,180 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron Price Performance
Itron stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
