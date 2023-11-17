Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 342 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,538,000 after buying an additional 1,275,554 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

