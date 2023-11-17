Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 451 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 591.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,301,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 3,679,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 698,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,192,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,987,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

