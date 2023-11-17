Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 647 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

