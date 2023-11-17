Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RC. Wedbush began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RC opened at $10.04 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

