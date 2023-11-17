Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,192,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,007 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 428,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

