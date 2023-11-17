Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after buying an additional 952,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

