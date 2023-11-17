Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

