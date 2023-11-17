Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.89 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

