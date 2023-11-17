Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $22.50 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.