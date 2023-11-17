Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $22.50 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

